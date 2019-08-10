Contrasting of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.59 N/A -4.33 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.69 beta. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta and it is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.5 is Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 757.74%. Competitively the average target price of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 86.92% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.