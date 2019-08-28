Contrasting of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.75 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk & Volatility

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Verastem Inc. has beta of 2.91 which is 191.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Verastem Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Verastem Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.75 average target price and a 534.06% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 47% respectively. 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Verastem Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was less bearish than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.