Contrasting of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 117.80M 0.09 4.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,076,806,314.51% -216.9% -98.6% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24,862,811,312.79% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.05 beta means Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s volatility is 105.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 33.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was more bearish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.