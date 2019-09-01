Contrasting of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta which is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 86.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.