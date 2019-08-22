Contrasting of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Both OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.18 N/A -1.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk and Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 4.96 beta. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 5.1%. Insiders held roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.