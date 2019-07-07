Contrasting of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

We will be comparing the differences between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte Corporation is 539.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 6.39 beta. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 3.5%. OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 47.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.