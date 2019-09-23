Contrasting of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OncoCyte Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered OncoCyte Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 152.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.