Contrasting of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

As Biotechnology companies, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of OncoCyte Corporation and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 4.96 shows that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Enochian Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 2.4% respectively. Insiders held 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.