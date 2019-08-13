Contrasting of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OncoCyte Corporation and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta, while its volatility is 396.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OncoCyte Corporation and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.5 consensus target price and a 59.40% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 88.9% respectively. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.