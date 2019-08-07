Contrasting of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OncoCyte Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 4.96 beta means OncoCyte Corporation’s volatility is 396.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.94 beta which makes it 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.