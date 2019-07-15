Contrasting of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 41.20 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us OncoCyte Corporation and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

OncoCyte Corporation has a beta of 6.39 and its 539.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cellectis S.A. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoCyte Corporation.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 139.00% upside.

OncoCyte Corporation and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 34%. Insiders owned 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cellectis S.A.

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.