Contrasting of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Both OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and AC Immune SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoCyte Corporation and AC Immune SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and its Quick Ratio is 14.7. AC Immune SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 22.3% and 36.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 265.22% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -45.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors AC Immune SA beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.