Contrasting of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Since OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 8 0.59 N/A 0.02 414.58 Olin Corporation 23 0.46 N/A 2.08 9.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Olin Corporation. Olin Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Olin Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Olin Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.28 beta. From a competition point of view, Olin Corporation has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3. Competitively, Olin Corporation has 1.5 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Olin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Olin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Olin Corporation’s potential upside is 44.47% and its average target price is $26.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Olin Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.2%. Insiders owned roughly 3.17% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Olin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -0.3% 48.95% 36.86% 13.84% 8.15% 35.74% Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Olin Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Olin Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.