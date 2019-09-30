Contrasting of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Both OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 10 1.49 44.41M 0.02 414.58 Aemetis Inc. 1 0.00 15.06M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and Aemetis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 441,451,292.25% 11.1% 1.1% Aemetis Inc. 1,671,847,246.89% 30.5% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.28 beta. Aemetis Inc. on the other hand, has 0.08 beta which makes it 92.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Its rival Aemetis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.1 respectively. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aemetis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares and 36.7% of Aemetis Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.17% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.86% are Aemetis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -0.3% 48.95% 36.86% 13.84% 8.15% 35.74% Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Aemetis Inc.

Summary

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Aemetis Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.