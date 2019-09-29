Contrasting of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 19 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Omeros Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 232,100,750.27% 132.1% -127.7% Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,008,186,159.33% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.95 shows that Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Omeros Corporation is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Omeros Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation has an average price target of $26, and a 58.54% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Omeros Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 20%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Tyme Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.