Contrasting of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

We are contrasting Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 13.34 N/A -2.49 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.28 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates Omeros Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Omeros Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility and Risk

Omeros Corporation’s current beta is 2.95 and it happens to be 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.71 which is 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.20% for Omeros Corporation with average price target of $27.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Omeros Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 60.5%. 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.