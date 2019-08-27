Contrasting of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Both Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 12.71 N/A -2.49 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Omeros Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.95 beta. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and has 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Omeros Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is Omeros Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 34.16%. Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 161.78%. The results provided earlier shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. appears more favorable than Omeros Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Omeros Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.