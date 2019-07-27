Contrasting of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 15.10 N/A -2.61 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.53 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Omeros Corporation and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Omeros Corporation and Intrexon Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Omeros Corporation has a beta of 3.55 and its 255.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intrexon Corporation’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Intrexon Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Intrexon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential is 78.46% at a $27.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 75.4% respectively. Insiders owned 6.04% of Omeros Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Omeros Corporation had bullish trend while Intrexon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Intrexon Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.