Contrasting of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 12.13 N/A -2.49 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.95 shows that Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.11 which is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Omeros Corporation is $26, with potential upside of 40.62%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 86.92% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Omeros Corporation had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.