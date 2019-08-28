Contrasting of Olin Corporation (OLN) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olin Corporation 22 0.38 N/A 2.08 9.66 Amyris Inc. 4 4.75 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Olin Corporation and Amyris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Olin Corporation and Amyris Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8% Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8%

Risk and Volatility

Olin Corporation has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amyris Inc.’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Olin Corporation are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Amyris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Olin Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amyris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Olin Corporation and Amyris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Amyris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Olin Corporation’s upside potential is 71.84% at a $26.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.2% of Olin Corporation shares and 49.1% of Amyris Inc. shares. 0.4% are Olin Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Amyris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2% Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49%

For the past year Olin Corporation was less bearish than Amyris Inc.

Summary

Olin Corporation beats Amyris Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.