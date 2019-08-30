Contrasting of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)

This is a contrast between Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.08 N/A 2.59 8.81 National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Old Republic International Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Old Republic International Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Old Republic International Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation shares and 13.3% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation has weaker performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.