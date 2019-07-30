Contrasting of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Both Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.05 N/A 2.59 8.63 CNA Financial Corporation 45 1.27 N/A 3.17 14.31

Demonstrates Old Republic International Corporation and CNA Financial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CNA Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Old Republic International Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Old Republic International Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CNA Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 14.7% 3.9% CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Old Republic International Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, CNA Financial Corporation’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Old Republic International Corporation and CNA Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.4% and 0%. 0.4% are Old Republic International Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are CNA Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation 2.05% 6.53% 7.4% 0.4% 8.7% 8.7% CNA Financial Corporation 0.18% 2.3% 8.26% -1.79% -1.99% 7.37%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation was more bullish than CNA Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CNA Financial Corporation beats Old Republic International Corporation.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.