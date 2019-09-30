Contrasting of Old National Bancorp (ONB) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

This is a contrast between Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp 17 1.59 170.17M 1.30 13.53 First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 1.21 7.32M 2.11 11.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Business Financial Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Old National Bancorp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Old National Bancorp and First Business Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 992,823,803.97% 7.7% 1% First Business Financial Services Inc. 31,215,351.81% 9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Old National Bancorp’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, First Business Financial Services Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.1% of Old National Bancorp shares and 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares. About 1% of Old National Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are First Business Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old National Bancorp -0.23% 4.88% 5.07% 8.91% -9.46% 14.35% First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14%

For the past year Old National Bancorp has weaker performance than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats on 7 of the 12 factors First Business Financial Services Inc.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.