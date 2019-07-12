Contrasting of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

As Biotechnology businesses, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 246.18 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 13.7 Current Ratio and a 13.7 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.89% are OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.