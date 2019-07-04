Contrasting of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Volatility & Risk

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.27 beta is the reason why it is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.