Contrasting of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 134.25 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 154.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 8.89% are OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.