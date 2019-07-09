Contrasting of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Incyte Corporation 80 9.00 N/A 1.17 64.95

Demonstrates OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Incyte Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Incyte Corporation is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36

Competitively the average target price of Incyte Corporation is $85.57, which is potential 2.09% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 95% of Incyte Corporation shares. Insiders owned 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Incyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.