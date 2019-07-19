Contrasting of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Since OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.49 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk & Volatility

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 615.81% and its average price target is $16.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 8.89% are OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.