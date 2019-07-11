Contrasting of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 37 3.58 N/A 2.06 18.56 First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.53 N/A 1.54 13.03

Demonstrates Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc Corp. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First Midwest Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0.00% 7.9% 0.9% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s 0.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.5% of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. shares and 83.2% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 2.41% 0.26% 0.84% 0% -18.51% 8.22% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. -4.15% -4.51% -11.14% -13.29% -19.79% 1.46%

For the past year Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. beats First Midwest Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of February 8, 2017, it operated a network of 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.