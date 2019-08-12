Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

We will be contrasting the differences between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.80 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has 0.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.