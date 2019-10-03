Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 40.23% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.