Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.79 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.33 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Competitively the consensus target price of Northern Trust Corporation is $105.8, which is potential 20.23% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.