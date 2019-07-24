Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.83 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.59 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OFS Credit Company Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.