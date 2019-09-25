Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.97 N/A 0.00 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 41 7.20 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of OFS Credit Company Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.8% respectively. Competitively, 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.