Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.89
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|3
|26.52
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
