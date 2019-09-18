Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.89 N/A 0.00 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 3 26.52 N/A 0.04 84.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.