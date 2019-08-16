Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 6.59%. 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
