Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

We are contrasting OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.78 N/A 0.00 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.20 N/A 0.28 81.97

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 72.50% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 39.5% respectively. About 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.