Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.93
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|14
|19.50
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 19.9% respectively. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.37%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
