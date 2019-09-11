Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.93 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.50 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 19.9% respectively. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc.