Contrasting of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 10.29 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.55 N/A 0.45 31.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 23.21% respectively. 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.