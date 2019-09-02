Contrasting of OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Since OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.02 N/A 0.74 15.01 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates OFS Capital Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of OFS Capital Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OFS Capital Corporation’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 4.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. About 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.