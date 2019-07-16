Contrasting of OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.40 N/A 0.74 16.78 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.19 N/A 0.02 468.42

Table 1 demonstrates OFS Capital Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to OFS Capital Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. OFS Capital Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OFS Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 22.08%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was more bullish than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.