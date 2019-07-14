Contrasting of OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Its Competitors

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has OFS Capital Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing OFS Capital Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation N/A 12 16.78 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

OFS Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the peers is 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OFS Capital Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation has stronger performance than OFS Capital Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

OFS Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.