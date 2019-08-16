Contrasting of OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

Both OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.24 N/A 0.74 15.01 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.58 N/A 0.63 23.82

Table 1 demonstrates OFS Capital Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than OFS Capital Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. OFS Capital Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

OFS Capital Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OFS Capital Corporation’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 7.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OFS Capital Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.08% and 8.92%. Insiders owned 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats OFS Capital Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.