Contrasting of Office Depot Inc. (ODP) and Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:Cayman Limited)

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:Cayman Limited) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Depot Inc. 3 0.10 N/A 0.13 16.67 Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2 0.00 N/A -2.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Office Depot Inc. and Netshoes (Cayman) Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1% Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0.00% -78.4% -24.6%

Liquidity

Office Depot Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Netshoes (Cayman) Limited which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Office Depot Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Office Depot Inc. and Netshoes (Cayman) Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Depot Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Office Depot Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.67, and a 84.42% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Office Depot Inc. and Netshoes (Cayman) Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 59.9%. Office Depot Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Depot Inc. -2.71% -13.65% -36.2% -33.85% -11.52% -16.67% Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2.62% -8.41% -22.83% 22.5% -61.57% 31.54%

For the past year Office Depot Inc. has -16.67% weaker performance while Netshoes (Cayman) Limited has 31.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Office Depot Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Netshoes (Cayman) Limited.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion. The company operates through its ecommerce Websites, such as www.netshoes.com and www.zattini.com. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.