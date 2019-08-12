Contrasting of Office Depot Inc. (ODP) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL)

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Depot Inc. 3 0.08 N/A 0.13 15.81 eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Office Depot Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Office Depot Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Depot Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00

$3.67 is Office Depot Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 130.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Office Depot Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56 are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 0% respectively. Office Depot Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Depot Inc. -0.49% 1.49% -14.64% -30.61% -19.37% -20.93% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.78% 2.38% 4.28% 3.09% 3.68% 6.2%

For the past year Office Depot Inc. had bearish trend while eBay Inc. NT 56 had bullish trend.

Summary

Office Depot Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors eBay Inc. NT 56.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.