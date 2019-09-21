Contrasting of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

We will be comparing the differences between Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 5 11.16 N/A -0.52 0.00 frontdoor inc. 42 3.36 N/A 1.47 31.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2% frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. Its rival frontdoor inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. frontdoor inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and frontdoor inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, frontdoor inc.’s potential downside is -15.18% and its average target price is $44.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares and 89.93% of frontdoor inc. shares. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of frontdoor inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than frontdoor inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors frontdoor inc. beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.