Contrasting of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 93.61 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 129.98% and its average price target is $29.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.