Contrasting of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 13.93M -4.46 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,777,193.56% -78% -68.4% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 284,782,608.70% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a -59.20% downside potential and an average target price of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

On 7 of the 10 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.