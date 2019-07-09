Contrasting of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.9 Current Ratio and a 13.9 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 17.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.