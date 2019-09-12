Contrasting of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.21 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$10 is Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -67.12%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 average target price and a 472.73% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 99.2% respectively. 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.